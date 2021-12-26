Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

26 December 2021, 12:15

By Seán Hickey

LBC listeners were baffled when Matt Hancock's pub landlord phoned in to clear up how he came to provide PPE during the pandemic.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

Investigations are ongoing into how government contracts were distributed to providers through the pandemic, particularly around PPE supplies for the NHS.

Matt Hancock's pub landlord was a figure spoken about regularly in relation to accusations of cronyism in how contracts were awarded.

Alex Bourne's company manufactures pizza boxes and plastic cups, and he was awarded a £40 million contract to provide PPE for the NHS after making contact with his local MP Matt Hancock.

James O'Brien was discussing the saga on his show one day when Alex Bourne, Matt Hancock's pub landlord, phoned in to share his side of the story.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year, from James and the whole of James O'Brien's team have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Watch the full conversation above.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

2 hours ago

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

3 hours ago

Nick has some wonderful moments in 2021

Nick Ferrari's best moments of 2021

1 day ago

Best of 2021: 'If you get £300k lobbying, being an MP is the second job'

Best of 2021: 'If you get £200k lobbying, being an MP is the second job'

1 day ago

Best of 2021: 'No problem with our sausages', Eustice stresses

Best of 2021: 'No problem with our sausages', Eustice stresses

2 days ago

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Plans have been put forward to extend pub opening hours during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Pubs could stay open until 1am to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee next summer
Snow fell earlier in the year in Scotland.

White Boxing Day for some as snow falls in Northern England and Scotland

Weather

A simple phone call could help someone at Christmas.

Lonely at Christmas: Why millions suffer alone in the festive period and how you can help
Covid restrictions have come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland bring in new Covid rules while England delays
South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died aged 90.

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Rachel Johnson said the PM insisted they only meet under Covid rules

Rachel Johnson: 'Boris always insisted we followed Covid rules when we met'
Police arrested a teenager at Windsor Castle

Man arrested after security breach at Windsor Castle ahead of Queen's speech
The Queen has given a personal tribute to Prince Philip

Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas speech: 'One familiar laugh is missing'
Mr Gooden died after being found with stab wounds earlier in December

Jobari Gooden death: Man charged with murder after stabbing near barber shop
Brits queued for Christmas Day boosters

'Jingle jabs' as Brits queue for Christmas Day booster doses