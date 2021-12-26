Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

By Seán Hickey

LBC listeners were baffled when Matt Hancock's pub landlord phoned in to clear up how he came to provide PPE during the pandemic.

Investigations are ongoing into how government contracts were distributed to providers through the pandemic, particularly around PPE supplies for the NHS.

Matt Hancock's pub landlord was a figure spoken about regularly in relation to accusations of cronyism in how contracts were awarded.

Alex Bourne's company manufactures pizza boxes and plastic cups, and he was awarded a £40 million contract to provide PPE for the NHS after making contact with his local MP Matt Hancock.

James O'Brien was discussing the saga on his show one day when Alex Bourne, Matt Hancock's pub landlord, phoned in to share his side of the story.

Watch the full conversation above.