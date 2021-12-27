Best of 2021: 'Obnoxious' Meghan Markle has been 'found out'

27 December 2021, 08:48

By Seán Hickey

The saga involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex divided the nation this year, and this caller shared his full anger at the Duchess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drew the ire of many across the UK in 2021, after in 2020 stepping back from royal duties they were subsequently stripped of their titles.

Caller James told Natasha Devon that Meghan was using the Duke of Sussex to social climb, as she had done with her first husband.

The conversation took place before Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, at the height of frenzy around the couple.

