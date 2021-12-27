Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment in 2021 when Shelagh Fogarty took issue with a caller saying that Boris Johnson lies with "every word" that comes out of his mouth.

Speaking of Boris Johnson, caller Simon told Shelagh: "Everything, every word, every sentence, every noise that comes out of that man's mouth, in my opinion, is lies."

In response, Shelagh said: "You can't say someone is a liar with every utterance in your opinion.

"If you're going to do that - name the lie [and] prove the lie, like the one I did in the House of Commons the other day."

Shelagh went on to say: "But you can't just say somebody always lies as soon as their mouth opens without proving it."

