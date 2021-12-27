Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

By Seán Hickey

As another record-breaking year comes to a close, we've compiled Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021. Watch above.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

In the year where Brexit and coronavirus dominated the headlines yet again, Shelagh Fogarty has been there with her finger on the pulse of LBC listeners.

Shelagh spoke to medical experts across a range of disciplines to provide you with the most well-informed view on the Covid-19 pandemic, along with staying across every other story to grip the nation this year

In a record-breaking year, millions of you tuned in to LBC to hear Shelagh give her considered view on a range of topics.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year, from Shelagh and the whole of Shelagh Fogarty's team have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Watch some of Shelagh's best moments of 2021 above.