Ali Miraj challenges caller who says it is 'now or never' to defeat Iran

"Iran wants to spread its ideology across the world"

Iran and Israel have traded air strikes: Iran's key nuclear sites, as well as military leadership, have taken significant damage. Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv have come under fire in return. Against this backdrop, Bebe called Ali Miraj to say it is 'now or never' to stop Iran. Ali questioned her logic.