Ali Miraj challenges caller who says it is 'now or never' to defeat Iran

14 June 2025, 14:03

Ali Miraj challenges caller who says it is 'now or never' to defeat Iran

LBC

By LBC

"Iran wants to spread its ideology across the world"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iran and Israel have traded air strikes: Iran's key nuclear sites, as well as military leadership, have taken significant damage. Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv have come under fire in return. Against this backdrop, Bebe called Ali Miraj to say it is 'now or never' to stop Iran. Ali questioned her logic.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Scott worries we'll need 'citizens' arrests' if the police can't prevent crime

Scott worries we'll need 'citizens' arrests' if the police can't prevent crime

2 days ago

L.A. Protests: despairing Americans phone in to James O'Brien

L.A. Protests: despairing Americans phone in to James O'Brien

5 days ago

Jo defends Greta Thunberg’s aid boat to Gaza against Ali Miraj

Jo defends Greta Thunberg’s aid boat to Gaza

5 days ago

Caller Andy is worried for his 'human rights' if the UK leaves the ECHR

Caller Andy is worried for his 'human rights' if the UK leaves the ECHR

8 days ago

Callers react as the government U-turns on winter fuel payment

Callers react as the government U-turns on winter fuel payment

8 days ago

Callers react: Did Kate Abdo need to apologise to Khabib over the handshake 'snub'?

Callers react: Did Kate Abdo need to apologise to Khabib over the handshake 'snub'?

10 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Annette Herfkens was the sole survivor of a crash in 1992

Sole survivor of 1992 plane crash tells of 'fight or flight' response after British national survives Air India disaster
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, yesterday onboard the RNLI Ramsgate Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel.

More than 900 people cross Channel in small boats on Friday

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot on the 3rd fairway during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open Golf Championship

Rory McIlroy narrowly survives cut at US Open

Due to the conflict between Israel and Iran, there are fears that petrol prices will rise again.

Higher petrol prices could hit in weeks amid soaring global oil prices

A large police presence met protesters in Portadown town center this evening after a leaflet was shared on social media calling all residents of the Co.Armagh town to march on the homes of so-called Migrant gangs

Petrol bombs thrown at police during fifth night of Northern Ireland disorder

Turin, Italy. 2nd Feb, 2025. The FIFA Club World Cup trophy made by Tiffany on display at half time of the Serie A match at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

2025 Fifa World Club Cup: How to watch as US tournament begins

A poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children in the UK suggests around one in six (17%) parents rated the toilets at their child’s school as unclean.

'Like a horror movie': One in 10 parents say children avoid school over 'filthy' toilets

On Saturday evening, the annual silent walk will take place in west London to mark eight years since the blaze, followed by the reading of the names of the 72 dead, and speeches by campaigners.

Grenfell community gathers for final anniversary before tower demolition begins

We have the tools to stop millions of needless deaths.

Male chicks face death by the millions every year - technology means the UK can stop it now
After the Crash – What Really Happens Next?

After the crash - what really happens next?