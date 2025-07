Caller Alan has a debate with Tom over what kids should be able to see online

By LBC Staff

'Alan, you're a moron.'

The Online Safety Act has come into force and is restricting what children see online. Caller Alan thinks this is a mistake, and is willing to go toe-to-toe with Tom over it.