Caller Ben tells Shelagh Fogarty about his 'heavy' ketamine addiction

By LBC

‘The only solution, because you’re in so much pain, is doing more ketamine … but you know it’s a dual-edged sword.’

Shelagh Fogarty hears from caller Ben, who explains how ketamine addiction works, and why it's so easy to fall into.