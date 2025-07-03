Caller Brian can't believe the reaction to Rachel Reeves crying during PMQs

3 July 2025, 19:34

Caller Brian can't believe the reaction to Rachel Reeves crying during PMQs

By LBC Staff

"I was never brought up to sneer at a crying woman"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caller Brian is in shock at the reaction he has seen online to Rachel Reeves crying in the Commons during PMQs. After he told Tom he thinks this is owed to 'political polarisation' on 'social media,' Tom decided to test Brian's empathy levels - with a Donald Trump analogy.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Clement is ‘angry’ at Rachel Reeves for showing a ‘sign of weakness’ in PMQ’s

Clement is 'angry' at Rachel Reeves for showing 'a sign of weakness' at PMQs

20 hours ago

Nick Ferrari gets mixed reactions to Bob Vylan's Glastonbury performance

Nick Ferrari gets mixed reactions to Bob Vylan's Glastonbury performance

3 days ago

Mark is fed up with ‘mediocre’ politicians in the UK and around the world

Mark is fed up with ‘mediocre’ politicians in the UK and around the world

4 days ago

'Mental illness is the new backache...'

Nick 'wouldn't give a penny' to anyone claiming benefits for mental illness

6 days ago

Middle East expert takes your calls on Trump and Iran

Middle East expert takes your calls on Trump and Iran

11 days ago

Caller Simon

Caller Simon thinks Donald Trump is out of his depth on Iran

13 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maggie Oliver speaks to LBC

Grooming gangs haven't gone away but methods moving online, says whistleblower Maggie Oliver
Actor Michael Madsen during his guest appearance on MTV TRL at Le Palais Oriental, as part of the 57th Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, who starred in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, dies aged 67

qaa

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has 'no words' after Diogo Jota dies in car crash as star's funeral to be held on Saturday
BRITAIN-MUSIC-FESTIVAL

BBC head of music steps down over 'high risk' Bob Vylan broadcast at Glastonbury

Kenneth Colley (right) has died at the age of 87 after contracting Covid and developing pneumonia, his agent has said. Picture: Julian Owen/PA

Popular Star Wars actor dies 'peacefully' aged 87 surrounded by friends

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer unveils Labour's plan for the NHS in front of staff during a visit to the Sir Ludwig Guttman Health & Wellbeing Centre

What is Sir Keir Starmer's 10-year plan to save the NHS?

Lord David Lipsey is photographed at the Houses of Parliament in London.

Labour peer Lord Lipsey died while swimming in River Wye, police say

Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles' fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury announces trilogy fight with Usyk at Wembley in shock comeback from retirement

Ryland Headley, now aged 92, who has been found guilty at Bristol Crown Court of the rape and murder of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in 1967 i

Forensics finally caught a killer 60 years on — and that should terrify criminals

c

I’m a former A&E doctor: Here’s the problem with the government’s NHS plan