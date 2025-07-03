Caller Brian can't believe the reaction to Rachel Reeves crying during PMQs

By LBC Staff

"I was never brought up to sneer at a crying woman"

Caller Brian is in shock at the reaction he has seen online to Rachel Reeves crying in the Commons during PMQs. After he told Tom he thinks this is owed to 'political polarisation' on 'social media,' Tom decided to test Brian's empathy levels - with a Donald Trump analogy.