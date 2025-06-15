Caller doubts 'regime change' in Iran will benefit the Middle East

One of Israel's stated goals in its conflict with Iran is for the Iranian people to 'rise up' against the regime. But what would regime change actually mean for the Middle East, and would it provide stability to regional geopolitics? Salman, currently based in Doha having worked previously for the UN, rang into Lewis Goodall to explain why he thinks is is a 'mistake' for Israel to assume regime change will have positive consequences.

