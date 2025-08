Caller Osas reacts to Kemi Badenoch's claim she no longer identifies as Nigerian

Caller Osas reacts to Kemi Badenoch's claim she no longer identifies as Nigerian

By LBC Staff

"Being Nigerian doesn't stop you from being British"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Osas, who was born in Nigeria and now lives in Nottingham, doesn't agree with the logic behind Kemi Badenoch's claim that she no longer identifies as Nigerian.