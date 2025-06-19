Caller Simon thinks Donald Trump is out of his depth on Iran

By Olly Roberts

'He's not a sensible man for sensible times.'

Caller Simon thinks Donald Trump is out of his depth on Iran, driven by ego and mood swings rather than strategy.



He believes Trump craves global attention and is torn between wanting military glory and being seen as a historic peacemaker.



'I think there are two sides to his personality battling with one another,' he stresses.