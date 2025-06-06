Caller Andy is worried for his 'human rights' if the UK leaves the ECHR

By LBC

'Why do governments want to take away human rights?'

Andy, from Edinburgh, thinks suggestions the UK should leave the ECHR would lead to everyone's human rights coming under threat. Kemi Badenoch announced the Tory party would 'review' its policy stance on the ECHR on Friday. Nick Ferrari tried to give Andy some reassurance.