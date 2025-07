Henry Riley is brought to his wits' end trying to explain the phrase 'useful idiot' to caller Raj

By George Shealy

"Stop saying I called him an idiot!"

Henry Riley asked his audience if Jeremy Corbyn's new party could make him a 'useful idiot' for Nigel Farage's ambition to be Prime Minister - caller Raj didn't like that one bit.