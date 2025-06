Jo defends Greta Thunberg’s aid boat to Gaza

Caller Jo defends Greta Thunberg’s aid boat to Gaza against Ali Miraj

By LBC Staff

‘It’s performative nonsense!’ ‘Come on Ali…’

Ali Miraj isn’t convinced by Greta Thunberg’s trip to Gaza on a flotilla carrying aid, but Jo is willing to go toe-to-toe with him to defend her ‘bravery’ in this lengthy exchange.