LBC caller says the care home sector is 'on its knees' under Labour’s reforms

By LBC Staff

“If we keep going down this route, it is never going to get better.”

Caller Tracy and Simon Marks discuss the need for ‘cross-party action’ after Labour bans care homes from overseas recruitment.