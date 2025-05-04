LBC caller says the government ignores crimes involving white girls

4 May 2025, 14:27



By lbc

'The UK spends more, per capita, on DEI than any other country.'

Caller Robert accuses the right of class bias and the left of protecting their voter base. He argues that the abuse should be recognised as racially aggravated hate crimes, citing court transcripts where perpetrators allegedly targeted victims because they were white.

Rochdale grooming gangs whistleblower and campaigner Maggie Oliver agrees, stating that powerful institutions that ignored the abuse bear heavy responsibility.

