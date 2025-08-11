Magistrate Dave shocks Nick with unseen obstacle to deporting foreign criminals

Magistrate Dave shocks Nick with unseen obstacle to deporting foreign criminals

By LBC Staff

"Dave, you've absolutely nailed it"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Conservatives have announced they would deport all foreign criminals if in power, going further than the government's borders bill. But Dave, a magistrate from Glentworth, reveals a huge obstacle to achieving this goal.