Magistrate Dave shocks Nick with unseen obstacle to deporting foreign criminals

11 August 2025, 09:10

Magistrate Dave shocks Nick with unseen obstacle to deporting foreign criminals

By LBC Staff

"Dave, you've absolutely nailed it"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Conservatives have announced they would deport all foreign criminals if in power, going further than the government's borders bill. But Dave, a magistrate from Glentworth, reveals a huge obstacle to achieving this goal.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Caller Nick thinks Ukraine started the war

Caller Nick thinks Ukraine started the war

18 hours ago

Policeman Lee explains why new youth clubs will 100% help kids

Policeman Lee explains why new youth clubs will '100%' help kids

4 days ago

OnlyFans creator James on the 'ethical issue' with Bonnie Blue's latest stunt

OnlyFans creator James on the 'ethical issue' with Bonnie Blue's latest stunt

6 days ago

Caller Malcolm: 'I spoke to 15 asylum seekers...'

Caller Malcolm: 'I spoke to 15 asylum seekers...'

7 days ago

Caller Osas reacts to Kemi Badenoch's claim she no longer identifies as Nigerian

Caller Osas reacts to Kemi Badenoch's claim she no longer identifies as Nigerian

8 days ago

DIY influencer rings in to explain how he makes a living

DIY influencer rings in to explain how he makes a living

11 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Government minister and Palestine Action arrest

Government minister defends proscribing Palestine Action as terror group as police arrest more than 500 at protest
Northern approaches to Erskine Bridge Glasgow

Motorists face 40-mile round trips for the next 24 hours as major bridge shuts causing huge diversion
Pictures like these in shop windows could breach the shoplifters' rights under GDPR

Don't put shoplifters' photos up in stores as it 'breaks data protection rules,' shopkeepers told
A metre-high mass of wet wipes on the banks of the Thames near Hammersmith, west London, is being removed.

London’s 250-metre long ‘wet wipe island’ made of congealed waste and weighing 180 tonnes to be removed
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to deal with 'significant flooding' around Canonbury Street.

Dozens evacuated amid 'significant flooding' in north London after burst water main

A driver blows into a roadside handheld alcohol breath tester breathalyser.

Drink-drive limit could be slashed in road safety overhaul

The Home Secretary is drawing up plans to change the law to stop international human rights rules from being used as "loopholes" to allow criminals to avoid deportation.

Home Secretary drawing up plans to 'more tightly' define human rights laws to stop criminals using 'loopholes'
LBC

Running from catcallers! LBC joins undercover female police officers in crackdown on people harassing women joggers
Britain’s forgotten army: why VJ day must be remembered as the true end of the second world war

Britain’s forgotten army: why VJ day must be remembered as the true end of the second world war
Knife

A knife crime police squad shouldn’t have to exist…but here we are