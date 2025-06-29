Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
Mark is fed up with ‘mediocre’ politicians in the UK and around the world
29 June 2025, 16:30
Caller Mark condemns politicians in 2025 as 'mediocre' and 'buffoons'.
Ali Miraj pushes back on this label, instead pointing out that as a world leader, Donald Trump has had ‘more impact in the last few months than most politicians have in their entire lifetime.'