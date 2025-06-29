Mark is fed up with ‘mediocre’ politicians in the UK and around the world

29 June 2025, 16:30

Caller Mark is fed up with ‘mediocre’ politicians in the UK and around the world

By LBC Staff

Caller Mark condemns politicians in 2025 as 'mediocre' and 'buffoons'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ali Miraj pushes back on this label, instead pointing out that as a world leader, Donald Trump has had ‘more impact in the last few months than most politicians have in their entire lifetime.'

