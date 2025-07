Pubs have to be ‘entrepreneurial’ to attract younger people, says caller Chantal

Pubs have to be ‘entrepreneurial’ to attract younger people, says caller Chantal

By LBC Staff

'Who'd want to spend their money in a dingy pub?'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Are ‘Great British pubs’ dying? ‘Maybe,’ says caller Chantal, but he thinks it’s their ‘dingy atmospheres’, and the fact they offer alcohol, and nothing else.