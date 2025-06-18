Should Iran 'surrender'? James O'Brien callers discuss

Should Iran 'surrender'? James O'Brien callers discuss

By George Shealy

"If we can have nukes, then why can't Iran?"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Iran-Israel conflict has entered its fifth day and the American President Donald Trump has called for an 'unconditional surrender' from the Ayatollah. Meanwhile, the UK has reinforced its belief that Israel has a 'right' to defend itself. For James O'Brien, parallels with the invasion of Iraq in 2003 are emerging, so he opened the show up to callers to get their thoughts on whether escalation in the Middle East is really the answer to this conflict.