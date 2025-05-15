Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
Should we tax the rich more?: LBC callers vs millionaire
15 May 2025, 17:52 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 18:14
Meet the millionaire: Daniel Priestley takes your calls
'You're just greedy, it's money over humanity'
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that the economy is 'beginning to turn a corner', despite this, she has previously warned that taxes may need to increase this Autumn.
Tom Swarbrick asks, should Labour tax the rich? To answer the question, he is joined by entrepreneur and businessman Daniel Priestley to take your calls.