Tommy, who’s stuck in Israel, describes living through Iran’s strikes

By LBC Staff

'The Iron Dome can't stop all the missiles...'

Caller Tommy was visiting his girlfriend's family when Iran struck Tel-Aviv, now he is unable to leave. He told Ali Miraj what it was like to live through missile strikes on the city.