Vicky: 'How can girls stay safe from grooming gangs? Stay away from men'

Caller Vicky: 'How can girls stay safe from grooming gangs? Stay away from men'

By LBC Staff

'I'm sick of it... It's time to castrate them'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Vicky pulls no punches on the issue of grooming gangs, urging young girls to 'stay away from all men.'