Matthew Wright 7am - 10am
Immigration, prisons and Gary Lineker: LBC’s best callers of the week
17 May 2025, 06:55
Immigration, prisons and Gary Lineker: LBC’s best callers of the week
From immigration to Gary Lineker - take a watch of some of the best calls into LBC this week.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
00:00 | Caller Tracy says the care home sector is 'on its knees' under Labour’s reforms.
02:57 | Caller Aysha’s response to Keir Starmer’s migration speech makes James O’Brien late for the news.
14:17 | Caller Richard argues that the PM’s ‘island of strangers’ remark is ‘racist’.
19:41 | Caller Colin thinks he’s solved the prisons crisis, but Ben Kentish is unconvinced.
22:20 | Caller Peter compares Gary Lineker to Elon Musk.