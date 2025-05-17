Immigration, prisons and Gary Lineker: LBC’s best callers of the week

By LBC

From immigration to Gary Lineker - take a watch of some of the best calls into LBC this week.

00:00 | Caller Tracy says the care home sector is 'on its knees' under Labour’s reforms.

02:57 | Caller Aysha’s response to Keir Starmer’s migration speech makes James O’Brien late for the news.

14:17 | Caller Richard argues that the PM’s ‘island of strangers’ remark is ‘racist’.

19:41 | Caller Colin thinks he’s solved the prisons crisis, but Ben Kentish is unconvinced.

22:20 | Caller Peter compares Gary Lineker to Elon Musk.