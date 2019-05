Change UK's Chuka Umunna Online Q&A: Watch Live From 2pm

LBC's political editor Theo Usherwood will interview Chuka Umunna live in Bath in this online-only show.

With the Brexit Party flying high in the opinion polls for the European Elections, Change UK have struggled to make an impact. Can Chuka break through? Theo will be finding out.

Theo's show with Nigel Farage was very illuminating and this one is sure to match it.

Watch it live right here from 2pm.