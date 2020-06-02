10 chances to win a brand new iPhone 11

Text now for the chance to win a smart new iPhone11.

The iPhone 11 is one of Apple’s smartest phones yet - and we’ve got 10 of them up for grabs.

The really special feature about this phone is the camera. It’s been upgraded so you can take impressive photos and videos. The new dual-camera system captures more of what you see and love. It can take wide and beautiful ultra wide pictures.

Plus it has the highest quality video in a smartphone and all-day battery life – so you can do more and charge less.

And it’s even water resistant.

For your chance to win, text the word APPLE to 84850.

Entries close at 5pm on 19th June 2020. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across LBC and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found below with full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is CAPITAL, CAPITAL XTRA, HEART, SMOOTH, RADIO X, CLASSIC FM, LBC, GOLD.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes (the “Text Message Line”):

CAPITAL - 83958 APPLE

CAPITAL XTRA – 61236 APPLE

HEART – 82122 APPLE

SMOOTH – 65588 APPLE

RADIO X – 83936 APPLE

CLASSIC FM – 61812 APPLE

LBC - 84850 APPLE

GOLD – 65588 PHONE

5. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Texts sent after the closing time will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16:00 on Friday 29 May 2020 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 5pm on Friday 19 June 2020 (the “Closing Time”).

6. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounce back text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

7. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

8. Within 3 hours of the Closing Time ten winning Entrants will be selected at random from all eligible entries and will be notified that they have won on the phone number that their text entry was sent from. The winning Entrants may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over to enter the Competition.

10. Entrants must enter from a UK mobile.

11. Only one iphone is available for each winner. If an entrant has multiple entries and are drawn as winners more than once, subsequent prizes will be re-drawn.

12. Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

13. PRIZE OVERVIEW: There are ten prizes available. The prize is one brand new Apple 6.1 inch 64 GB iPhone 11. Colour dependent on availability.

14. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

15. The prize is non-transferable and not for resale.

16. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

17. We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

18. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

Please see full details below including restrictions and exclusions.

Specific prize terms:

19. FULL PRIZE TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

● There are ten prizes available

● The prize is for 1x 6.1 inch 64GB iPhone 11, colour dependent on availability.

● Free delivery is included for all UK addresses.

● Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm delivery dates.

● The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

● Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

