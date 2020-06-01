An emergency appeal from Global's Make Some Noise

LBC and its sister stations across Global have launched an Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise to raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Coronavirus has impacted so many lives in so many different ways, but the most vulnerable are struggling to cope.

Local charities are a lifeline for those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

These organisations are needed more than ever, both on the frontline now and in months to come, as demand for their services increases.

Global's Make Some Noise is back this year. Picture: Station Owned

Make Some Noise works across the country identifying community need and funding small charities that are making a real difference to people’s lives.

On 19th June, LBC will be joining other Global brands in raising money to help those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Please give if you can.