An emergency appeal from Global's Make Some Noise

1 June 2020, 08:17 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 08:21

LBC and its sister stations across Global have launched an Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise to raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Coronavirus has impacted so many lives in so many different ways, but the most vulnerable are struggling to cope.

Local charities are a lifeline for those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

These organisations are needed more than ever, both on the frontline now and in months to come, as demand for their services increases. 

Global's Make Some Noise is back this year
Global's Make Some Noise is back this year. Picture: Station Owned

Make Some Noise works across the country identifying community need and funding small charities that are making a real difference to people’s lives.

On 19th June, LBC will be joining other Global brands in raising money to help those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Please give if you can.

DONATE ONLINE NOW

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of LBC

Businessman fallen on hard times schools "entitled" caller - must listen

Businessman fallen on hard times schools "entitled" caller - must listen
James O'Brien gave his assessment of Boris Johnson's lockdown speech

James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown speech

Brandon Lewis claimed that the failed PPE purchase was a "great credit" to the NHS

Brandon Lewis gives "great credit" to NHS teams over faulty Turkish PPE
Tom Swarbrick had a row over the resignation of Professor Neil Ferguson

Was professor's affair outed to hide UK's death stats? Tom Swarbrick in angry row
James O'Brien loved speaking to Patrick and Cynthia

The joyous coronavirus call to James O'Brien that put a smile on everyone's face
Nick Ferrari spoke to Dr Phillip Lee about the government's coronavirus response

Former Tory MP and doctor: Utter nonsense to call UK's coronavirus response a "success"