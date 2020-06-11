Bid now: Virtual wine tasting with Shelagh Fogarty

You could do a wine tasting session with Shelagh Fogarty. Picture: LBC

This is your chance to bid for a virtual wine tasting session with Shelagh Fogarty - and help us raise money for charity.

Shelagh Fogarty has teamed up with the host of the Tatler Wine Club and 'Pull The Cork' tasting technician Elliot Awin to bring you an evening like no other.

Three bottles of carefully selected wine will be delivered to your door - and also to Shelagh's. Via an online chat, you can embark on a delicious journey together (but apart) curated and led by the expertise of Mr Awin.

Enjoy an evening of engaging conversation over a selection of fine wine.

By becoming a winning bidder, you’ll be supporting our Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise. The auction is raising money for small charities helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems, as well as carers and care workers.

Important Information:

· The auction closes at 22:00 on Sunday 21st June 2020.

· You must be 18 or over to place a bid.

· In order to bid, you’ll need to register on the auction site (hosted by Bid_In) using your full name, email address, mobile number and a four-digit pass code. This is to enable us to notify you if you get outbid or if you are the winning bidder.

· Please check the important information and T&Cs listed under each auction item before placing a bid to ensure you fully understand the terms and that you are eligible to bid.

· In the event of non-payment within 7 days of the auction closing time, the highest bidder will lose the bid and we will approach the second highest bidder.

· If you have any questions about the auction, please email prizes@makesomenoise.com.