Get Ready For Make Some Noise Day

LBC presenters get in the spirit for Make Some Noise Day 2018. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Join LBC and do something to shout about on Make Some Noise Day this year.

Make Some Noise is LBC's very own charity, which funds and empowers small charities across the UK that change young lives. And there are lots of ways you can get involved.

Friday 11th October is Make Some Noise Day.

And with it, comes the challenges, the costumes, and the charities that need your support.

For the noisemakers…

Hold a DRESS LOUD DAY in the office, at school, or with family and friends, by putting on your brightest and boldest clothes on Friday 11th October.

DRESS LOUD

It's time to DRESS LOUD! Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

For the cake bakers…

Sift and stir your way to raising money for small charities across the UK - put on a bake sale for your family, friends or colleagues.

RAISE SOME DOUGH

For the game-changers…

Whether you’re a raring to go runner, a weekend walker, a Zumba dancer or a thrill seeker – Make Some Noise has plenty of challenges you can sign up to.

READY, SET, GO!

And stay tuned to LBC to hear how we’re raising money – and loads more ways you can get involved.

Global’s Make Some Noise

For small charities that change young lives.

Since 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has helped to improve the lives of more than 73,000 children and young people and thousands more families, by supporting 224 small charities across the country.

Find out where your money goes

Get your fundraising pack full of handy tips and inspiration

Join the noise!

