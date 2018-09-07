Global's Make Some Noise Day Is Back!

7 September 2018, 08:08 | Updated: 7 September 2018, 08:35

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family.

Donate To Global's Make Some Noise

Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

Every year, LBC comes together with its sister stations in the Global family, Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X and Gold, to raise money for small projects that don’t get heard.

Make Some Noise Day is on Friday 5th October – and we’ll giving you the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Join the noise and get involved.

