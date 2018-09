How To Donate To Global's Make Some Noise

Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

LBC is helping to raise money for our charity, Global's Make Some Noise, a national charity that funds and empowers projects, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

It couldn't be simpler to donate to our great causes. Simply click on the link below, choose how much you want to donate and follow the instrutions.

Donate To Global's Make Some Noise