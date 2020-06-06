Make Some Noise Summer Staycation

This is the ultimate summer bundle to transform your home into the dream staycation destination this summer! You could win all this…

Snaffling Pig’s legendary Pig Bluey Mini BBQ

Thanks to Snaffling Pig you could be BBQing every day, as this little piggy grills, smokes, bakes, cooks and roasts. It’s ultra-efficient, meaning you need less charcoal, and you have full control over the temperature. It’s even self-cleaning! Snaffling Pig are also throwing in a pig shedload of accessories; a pizza stone, stand feet, protective cover, a rib cooking rack, a Snaffling Pig Apron and even a pork crackling cookbook (yes that’s a thing), as well their awesome flavoured pork crackling.

Cornilleau Sport 100S Table Tennis Table

The Cornilleau Sport 100S is a great value table tennis table from one of the biggest names in the sport, so you can become an absolute pro thanks to Liberty Games. It is an outdoor table made with anti-corrosion materials, suitable for adults, families and children, and is designed for use in gardens, on patios, decking etc. The table quickly folds away when not in use, and is fitted with large wheels for easy manoeuvrability, even on rough ground. Perfect for some friendly competition!

CosySpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

The 2-4 person CosySpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa gives you that holiday feeling from the comfort of your own home, perfect for relaxing in your garden all-year round, thanks to Net World Sports. You won’t waste any time setting up, as the hot tub spa inflates in less than 5 minutes. Expertly designed with both a 42°C water heating system and 130 air jets to provide extreme comfort and relaxation.

55" Ultra HD TV

Thanks to Sky, you can revel in some downtime with this 55-inch smart TV from LG. Whether you’re keeping up to date on popular boxsets or lounging with the family and a movie, you can be sure of a stunning picture quality thanks to the Ultra HD resolution. 32GB iPad in Space Grey This is the 7th Generation of this iconic tablet and each iteration becomes more hi-tech and desirable! Snap away with the 1.2 Megapixel Front Camera or 8 Megapixel Rear Camera, and store up to 32Gb worth of stunning selfies, or fantastic apps from the App Store. At just 10.2” it’s incredibly portable, perfect for life on the go.

Majority DAB radios and Compact Bluetooth Soundbar

Tune into the world of music and talk-show radio all from any room in the house, with a selection of amazing Majority radio products: the Majority Pembroke DAB+ & Internet Radio Music System with Bluetooth, USB playback and AUX-in connections; the Bowfell Compact Bluetooth Soundbar to connect to your phone via Bluetooth wherever you want to hear music; and a Portable Bluetooth DAB+ Shower Radio which is waterproof for a morning singalong in the shower.

Lucky Voice home karaoke machine

Nothing beats a fun-filled singalong session! Get your hands on an amazing Lucky Voice Karaoke Machine – complete with two pink microphones for the ultimate duet - transforms your computer or tablet into a karaoke system, for fun with all the family. You also get 1 year’s access to their catalogue of over 9,000 songs including all the greatest hits and latest chart releases.

Flowers delivered every month for a year

Each month, you will receive a seasonal bouquet thanks to Zing Flowers to brighten up your home. For the first month, the bouquet comes in a free vase so you’ve always got somewhere to display your beautiful blooms!

A year’s supply of tea TLC = tea loving care, from English Tea Shop

Enjoy a diverse range of organic, fair trade, speciality wellness teas that have been sustainably sourced from the heart of Sri Lanka.

For your chance to win, text the word HOME to 84850.

Entries close at midday on 19th June 2020. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only.

You’re playing across LBC network and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full Ts&Cs

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

Thanks to all our amazing donors:

Snaffling Pig www.snafflingpig.co.uk

Liberty Games www.facebook.com/libertygames

Net World Sports www.facebook.com/NetWorldSports

Sky www.sky.com

Majority Radios www.majority.co.uk

Lucky Voice www.luckyvoicekaraoke.com

Zing Flowers www.zingflowers.com

English Tea Shop www.etsteas.co.uk

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is CAPITAL, CAPITAL XTRA, HEART, SMOOTH, RADIO X, CLASSIC FM, LBC, GOLD.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities. Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes (the “Text Message Line”): CAPITAL - 83958 (HOME) CAPITAL XTRA – 61236 (HOME)HEART – 82122 (HOME) SMOOTH – 65588 (HOME) RADIO X – 83936 (HOME) CLASSIC FM – 61812 (HOME) LBC - 84850 (HOME) GOLD – 65588 (SUMMER)

5. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Texts sent after the closing time will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 06:00 on Saturday 6th June 2020 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 12:00 on Friday 19 June 2020 (the “Closing Time”).

6. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounce back text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

7. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the Competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

8. Within 3 hours of the Closing Time one winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and will be notified that they have won on the phone number that their text entry was sent from. The winning Entrant may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over to enter the Competition.

10. Entrants must enter from a UK mobile.

11. Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise. Prize:

12. PRIZE OVERVIEW: This prize consists of…

· A ‘Pig Bluey’ mini BBQ with Snaffling Pig accessories

· A Cornilleau Sport 100S table tennis table

· A 2-4 person CosySpa inflatable hot tub

· A LG 55" Ultra HD TV

· A 32GB 7th generation iPad in Space Grey.

· Two DAB radios and a Compact Bluetooth Soundbar

· A home karaoke machine, two microphones and a 1-year subscription to Lucky Voice’s karaoke song database

· One bouquet of Zing flowers delivered every month for a year

· A year’s supply of English Tea Shop tea

13. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

14. The prize is non-transferable and not for resale.

15. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

16. We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

17. Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it may take several weeks to confirm delivery dates.

18. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. Please see full details below including restrictions and exclusions.

Specific prize terms:

19. FULL PRIZE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Snaffling Pig BBQ bundle Included in this prize: · 1 x Pig Bluey Mini BBQ · 1 x pizza stone · 1 x rib cooking rack · 1 x set of three BBQ stand feet · 1 x Snaffling Pig BBQ cover · 1 x Snaffling Pig Cookbook · 1 x Snaffling Pig apron · 6 x 150g Bumper pack of Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling (any flavour) · Delivery to UK mainland address within two weeks of receiving delivery address.

Cornilleau Sport 100S Table Tennis Table Included in this prize:

· One Cornilleau Sport 100S Outdoor Rollaway Table Tennis Table

· UK Delivery Not included in this prize: · Bats & Balls. T&Cs: · UK Mainland delivery only. Delivery will take place by 1st August 2020. · Your table will be delivered by a specialist courier.· You will be contacted within one working day after placing your order to verify order details, and then to discuss and confirm a delivery date. · On the morning of the delivery, if you have provided a mobile number, you will be sent a text message with a tracking link. You will also receive a courtesy call approx 30 mins before delivery. · Deliveries are made to a ground floor room of your choice. · You can cancel or reschedule delivery up until 12 noon on the working day before the scheduled delivery date.

CosySpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa Included in this prize: · A 2-4 person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa · 1200W 42°C water heating system (rapid - 1-1.5°C per hour) · 1x filtration kit (12V CC, 50Hz 30W, 1880L/420 gallon/H) · 1x 600W air pump · 1x LED Display Panel · 1x 3.5m long power cable · 1x insulating cover with safety clips · 130x 3mm air jets · 1x PVC ground cover T&Cs: · Advise for pregnant women and anyone with health conditions to get medical advice before using the hot tub spa. · Children should be supervised if using the hot tub spa. · Hot tub will be sent on an express delivery service on the 29th July to the winner. · Delivery to UK mainland only

LG 55” Ultra HD TV · Delivery to UK mainland address. Not included in this prize: · Any additional items such as wall fixtures, stands or accessories iPad

Included in this prize: · 1x Apple iPad (7th Generation) Tablet - 25.9 cm (10.2") - 32 GB Storage - iPad OS - Space Gray - Apple A10 Fusion SoC - 1.2 Megapixel Front Camera - 8 Megapixel Rear Camera · UK Mainland delivery only. Delivery will take 10-15 working days.

Majority radios and soundbar Included in this prize: · Majority Pembroke DAB+ & Internet Radio Music System · Bowfell Compact Bluetooth Soundbar · Portable Bluetooth DAB+ Shower Radio · Standard UK mainland delivery.

Lucky Voice karaoke Included in this prize:· 1 x Lucky Voice Karaoke Machine and two pink microphones · 1 year subscription to Lucky Voice online song catalogue · Standard UK mainland delivery.

Zing Flowers · Delivery times are restricted to Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm. · The prize includes one Zing Flowers Bouquet, up to the value of £30, every month, for 12-months. · The first month’s delivery only will include a free vase. · The bouquet will be sent to the same recipient each month on the same date as the first order, but please contact Zing Flowers customer service if you would like to amend the delivery. · The chosen date to receive the monthly bouquets must be mutually agreed in advance between the winner and Global. · A contact name, number and email address must be provided so that the Global can contact the winner and award the prizes. · The prizes are as stated, are not transferable to another individual and no other alternatives will be offered. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion. · UK Mainland delivery only

Year’s supply of tea · “Year’s supply” of English Tea Shop teas include: 12 boxes of ETS Org FT. Pure Green Tea, ETS Org. Ceylon Cinnamon Super Food Tea, 12 boxes of ETS Org. Ceylon Cinnamon Super Food Tea, 12 boxes of ETS Org. Energize Me – Wellness, 12 boxes of ETS Prg. Lemongrass Citrus and Ginger Loose Leaf, 12 boxes of ETS Org FT. English Breakfast, 12 boxes of ETS Org. FT Ultimate Tea Collection, 12 boxes of ETS Org. Your Wellness Tea Collection and 12 boxes of ETS Org.

Book Style Red Advent Calendar (only available in November and December). · UK mainland delivery only. · You must be aged 18 or over to enter this competition. · We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize. · Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000