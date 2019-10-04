Text To Win A Couples' Trip To Jamaica

You could be going to Sandals, Jamaica. Picture: Sandals

You and a loved one could be jetting off to Jamaica for seven nights.

How do you fancy spending 7 nights in a luxury Jamaican resort with miles of soft, white-sand beaches, turquoise sea and delicious food? Thanks to Sandals Resorts, you and a partner could be heading off to sunny Jamaica.

We’ll fly you both from London Gatwick. You’ll stay in a deluxe room with a king size bed at Sandals Negril Resort & Spa, with 7 miles of beautiful beach just steps away. You can take your pick from 7 restaurants – including gourmet seafood cuisine right on the beach – as well as mouth-watering flavours from around the world. All your meals – plus premium house wines and spirits – are included.

After relaxing on the beach you can visit the fitness centre, play tennis or try your hand at kayaking. And if you are already a PADI qualified scuba diver you can also make the most of up to two free scuba dive trips per day. In the evening, you can chill out in one of the resort’s pools or enjoy nightly parties, including reggae and carnival vibes.

For your chance to win, text JAMAICA to 84850.

Entries close at 6pm on the 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across participating radio stations & regions, a full list of which can be found below with date and age restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

The Sandals butler. Picture: Sandals

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families. Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family.

Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups. A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

With thanks to Sandals resorts.

Thanks to Sandals. Picture: Sandals

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.

Terms and Conditions

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Capital Xtra, Radio X, Classic FM, LBC, Gold, Capital Network and Heart Network.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Capital Xtra– 61236 (JAMAICA), Radio X – 83936 (JAMAICA), Classic FM – 61812 (JAMAICA), LBC – 84850 (JAMAICA), Gold – 65588 (JAMAICA),Heart East, Heart South, – 82122 (RELAX), Capital South Coast – 83958 (RELAX), Heart North West – 82122 (RESORT); Capital North West and Wales, Capital Cymru, Capital Liverpool, Capital Manchester and Lancashire – 83958 (RESORT); Heart West Midlands, Heart West, Heart South Wales - 82122 (FLY); Capital East Midlands – 83958 (FLY); Heart Scotland, Heart North East – 82122 (SAND); Capital North East, Capital Yorkshire – 83958 (SAND); Heart London – 82122 (SUN); Capital London – 83958 (SUN); Heart Hertfordshire, Heart North Wales, Heart Yorkshire – 82122 (TRIP); Capital Scotland, Capital South Wales – 83958 (TRIP) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 14.00 on 12 SEPTEMBER 2019 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 18.00 on 11 OCTOBER 2019 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, a winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and the winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the Entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another Entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You must enter from a UK mobile.

10. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise

Prize:

11. This prize consists of one seven-night all-inclusive holiday for two adults (18 or over) at Sandals Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica in one deluxe room with a king size bed, including return economy flights from London Gatwick for two adults, subject to availability.

12. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available. 13. The prize is non-transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- The Prize must be redeemed before 11th October 2020.

- The prize is subject to availability, cannot be taken during blackout dates (26th December 2019 – 1st January 2020, 10th – 20th February 2020, 22nd July – 18th August 2020) and cannot be confirmed until 90 days prior to departure. Once dates are confirmed there will be an administration fee for any changes made to the reservation. This fee varies in accordance with the airline.

-Island departure tax is included

- Sandals Resorts are for couples and all accommodation includes one king size bed.

- The Prize is subject to Sandals Resorts terms and conditions and Sandals Resorts reserves the right to relocate the Prize winner from the stated resort to an alternative Sandals Resort if rooms become unavailable for the travel dates booked due to any circumstance beyond their control.

- Accommodation is for 7 nights provided on a Luxury-Included® (all-inclusive) basis in one deluxe room with one king size bed, all meals, beverages, daily & nightly entertainment. Included in your stay is access to the state-of-the-art fitness centre, as well as complimentary fitness classes, land and water sports, including scuba diving (for certified divers), snorkelling (equipment on a rental fee), Wi-Fi in all rooms and public areas, resort gratuities and return airport to resort transfers in the selected or designated destination. Transfers are not included in the UK. It also includes two return economy flights from London Gatwick for two adults.

- Accommodation is for Sandals Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica.

- Employees and their immediate families of Unique Caribbean Holidays (UK) Ltd and their associated agencies or affiliated companies are not eligible to enter to win. The Competition is open only to legal residents of the United Kingdom who are at least eighteen (18) years of age at the time of entry (the “Entrants”).

- The holiday prize excludes spending money, telephone calls, Red Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours and excursions, inter-island transportation, SCUBA certification courses and purchases made at the Sandals Resorts Specialty Shops.

- All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the Holiday Prize package description, including but not limited to, ground transportation (outside of resort to airport transfers and inter-resort travel), travel insurance which must be purchased before travel, spa treatments, excursions, parking or any purchases made at the gift shop are not included. Spending money is not included.

- The winner and their guest must ensure that they have valid passports and the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visa/s. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner and their guest. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

- All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption.

- The prize winner and their travel companion must be 18 or over and must travel on the same itinerary.

- Name changes or destination changes are not permitted.

- It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure they are in possession of any health documents that may be required for the country they are visiting. Failure to obtain such documents could result in the passenger being refused entry.

- Once travel and accommodation have been booked, the prize cannot be amended.

-Nothing in this Agreement limits or excludes the Prize Provider’s liability for death or personal injury resulting from its negligence. Without prejudice to the foregoing, all warranties, conditions and other terms implied by statute or common law are, to the fullest extent permitted by law, excluded from this Agreement.

- Entrants should check the Gov.co.uk website for travel advice about Zika and other information prior to entering the competition.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

- This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

PRIVACY POLICY/USE OF DATA: ONLY THE NAME OF THE PRIZE WINNER WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PRIZE PROVIDER. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) provides a number of protections for use of your personal data. Any personal data collected from the Prize Winner and provided to Unique Caribbean Holidays (UK) Ltd. as the Prize Provider and Administrator of the Prize for redemption purposes shall be subject to our privacy policy located at www.sandals.co.uk/general/privacy/.

The Prize Provider will only use the personal data of the prize winner and travel companion for the purposes of administrating the Prize redemption, unless the Prize winner and travel companion provide express consent signifying their agreement to any other processing or use of their personal data. For Prize redemption purposes the personal data collected from the Prize winner and travel companion will be shared with the Prize Provider’s reservations affiliate and the resort which are both located outside of the European Economic Area. The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647).

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.