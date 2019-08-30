Text To Win A Trip For Two To New York

We're giving you the chance to win a four-night trip for two to New York.

You and a friend could be flying to the Big Apple, courtesy of United Airlines, for four spectacular nights.

The prize includes:

- A four-night stay in a Deluxe Room at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, New York City’s luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

- $100 every day for the winner to spend on pampering yourself at the hotel’s luxury spa. Or, you could spend the $100 on dining at the hotel.

- $250 shopping spree for the winner at Bloomingdale’s flagship store.

- A pair of tickets to a Broadway show of your choice, subject to availability.

- Two x 5 day Sightseeing Passes to enjoy your choice of over 100 attractions in the Big Apple, including museums, bus tours, boat cruises, themed walking and biking adventures.

- Two United Airlines economy tickets between UK airports Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester or London Heathrow to Newark/New York (excluding taxes).

For your chance to win, text NYC to 84850.

Entries close at 12 midday on 11TH OCTOBER. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across participating radio stations, a full list of which can be found below with age restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise. www.makesomenoise.com.

With thanks to Bloomingdale’s, Attraction Tickets Direct, The Langham New York Fifth Avenue, The Sightseeing Pass and United Airlines.

