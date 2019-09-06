Text To Win A Trip For Two To Norway To Discover The Northern Lights

LBC is giving you and a friend a chance to win a trip to see the awe-inspiring Northern Lights in Norway.

Get away from it all and unwind with four nights experiencing unspoilt scenery and stunning wildlife, thanks to Exodus Travels.

Flying from London Heathrow, you’ll share a cosy wilderness cabin or Aurora guesthouse, with meals included. A guide will be on-hand to help your group explore the local area including spectacular frozen lakes.

Included in the trip is a visit to nearby island of Andoya, home to some of Norway's most beautiful beaches.

You’ll get the chance to go whale watching, where you can try to spot Humpbacks, Fin and Killer Whales. Then, there’s even more scenery to take in, including spectacular views of the fjord. You might see more fantastic wildlife, such as moose, seals, otters and sea eagles.

If the conditions are right, your guide will help your group track down the beautiful Northern Lights. Needless to say, this far north the Aurora is rarely troubled by light pollution and displays, though never guaranteed, can be extraordinary.

For your chance to win, text the word LIGHTS to 84850. Entries close at 09:00 on 14th OCTOBER 2019.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across participating radio stations, a full list of which can be found below with age, date restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise. www.makesomenoise.com.

With thanks to Exodus Travels.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Gold, Radio X, Capital and Heart.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations Heart – 82122 (LIGHTS), Radio X – 83936 (LIGHTS) Smooth – 65588 (LIGHTS), Classic FM – 61812 (LIGHTS), LBC – 84850 (LIGHTS) Gold – 65588 (NORWAY), Capital – 83958 (LIGHTS) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 14:00 on 6th SEPTEMBER 2019 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 09:00 on 14 OCTOBER 2019 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, a winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition. Winner’s guest must be 16 or over.

9. You must enter from a UK mobile.

10. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

11. Prize includes 2 spaces on Exodus Travels’ Arctic Lights & Whales tour, 2 x flights from London Heathrow, 4 x nights accommodation in a guesthouse or cabin.

12. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

13. The prize is non-transferable.

Specific prize terms:

1. The prize is a holiday for two on the ‘Arctic Lights and Whales’ tour for two people with Exodus Travels.

2. Accommodation will be in either an Aurora Guesthouse or a Wilderness Cabin with shared facilities. The Aurora Guesthouse has 5 bedrooms, lounge, 2 bathrooms. Each Wilderness Cabin has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, small lounge. Room will be a twin or double, depending on winner’s preference.

3. Tour details:

· Exploration of the local area on foot

· Ice fishing on Lake Kringelvann, accessed on foot or in an adapted trailer

· Visit to the neighbouring island, Andoya

· Trip to Andoya Space Centre (subject to opening times and weather conditions)

· Trip to Andenes for a whale watching boat trip (subject to weather conditions)

· Due to unpredictable weather conditions, the running order of the itinerary remains flexible to allow us to make the best use of our time and conditions. In particular the whale watching excursion may be moved, or in some cases cancelled in the case of poor conditions. In this situation other activities would be offered.

· A private minibus will be used for all transfers

· This trip is categorised as generally not suitable for persons of reduced mobility

· Winter temperatures are usually between -2 to -10 in winter. Daylight hours are scarce in January, rising steadily to 8 hours of daylight by mid February and 10 hours by mid March. Even in January, however, it is not pitch black, instead there are hours of what the locals call 'blue light' meaning it is perfectly possible to be outdoors for a number of hours per day.

· Group is normally 5 to 14 guests, plus leader

4. Entrants must be 18 years or older and must live in the United Kingdom. The winners’ guest must be 16 or over.

5. Must be available to depart on one of the following tours, subject to availability: 30th January 2020, 13th February 2020, 12th March 2020

6. The prize includes a total of 4 nights’ accommodation in wilderness cabins or Aurora guesthouse with shared facilities, all breakfasts, 3 lunches and 4 dinners included, flights from London Heathrow, airport transfers and tour leader throughout.

7. Economy return flights are from London Heathrow, if the winner would prefer to choose an alternative airport this may be possible subject to availability and a supplement charge that the winner must pay.

8. The group flight from London is a daytime flight departing on Day 1 of the itinerary.

9. We normally use the scheduled services of Scandinavan Airlines (depending on availability)

10. Prize does not include transfers to/from airport in the UK, pre/post nights’ accommodation, travel insurance or any optional activities not stated in the itinerary on the Exodus website.

11. Winner and their guest must carry a valid passport that must be valid for 6 months beyond the intended length of stay

12. Valid travel insurance is required to join this trip and details must be presented on arrival. Travel insurance is not included in this prize.

13. The holiday is offered in accordance with Exodus Travels’ standard booking conditions and is subject to availability.

14. No employees of Exodus, The Travelopia Group, their subsidiaries, group companies or other company associated with this promotion will be eligible to enter.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable (and must be used by the lead passenger), there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647).

