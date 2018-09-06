The The Trip Of A Lifetime For Four To Florida

Championsgate In Kissimmee. Picture: Championsgate

Text for your chance to win the ultimate holiday in Florida.

Thanks to Travelplanners and Experience Kissimmee, [Brand] is giving you and three guests the chance to win an unforgettable holiday to Kissimmee, Florida.

You’ll fly with Virgin Atlantic and spend 10-nights in a luxury self catering Townhome at the 5* Championsgate billion-dollar resort, in Kissimmee, Florida. Spend lazy days in a cabana by any of the three pools or enjoy endless activities at the resort’s splash park, movie theatre, games room, tennis and volleyball courts.

You won’t be short of places to visit, so you will have car hire for the duration of your trip thanks to Dollar Car Hire.

We’re sending you to Orlando’s only airboat and alligator adventure park as Wild Florida Airboats host you for a close-up croc encounter as you travel deep into the swamps, marshes and rivers at the Headwaters of the Everglades.

That’s not all, you’ll visit the mind-blowing Kennedy Space Center Complex where you can enjoy the full perks of a Space pass, including lunch with an Astronaut! Truly out of this world.

To be in with a chance of winning, text the word FLORIDA to 84850.

Wild Florida. Picture: Wild Florida

Entries close at midday on 5th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across all participating radio stations and regions which can be found below with full T&Cs and date restrictions.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

Florida prize donors. Picture: LBC

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196

Full Terms And Conditions

Rules:

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647).

2. The "Radio Stations" advertising the competition is Heart Network, Capital Network, Capital Xtra, Smooth Network, Classic FM, Gold, Radio X and LBC.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (FLORIDA), Capital – 83958 (FLORIDA), Capital Xtra – 61236 (FLORIDA), Smooth – 65588 (FLORIDA), Classic FM – 61812 (FLORIDA), LBC – 84850 (FLORIDA), Radio X – 83936 (FLORIDA) Gold – 65588 (ORLANDO) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16.00 on Friday 24th August 2018 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 12.00 on Friday 5th October 2018 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the

number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. This prize is for 1 winner and 3 guests to Florida for 10-nights, inclusive of return economy flights with Virgin Atlantic and accommodation at a 5* Championsgate Resort, in a self catering Townhome in Kissimmee, Florida. Included is Dollar Car hire, admission to the Kennedy Space Centre and lunch with an astronaut for 4, tickets to Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park with a 1-hour airboat tour.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

-This prize is for 1 winner and 3 guests for a 10-night stay in a Townhouse at the Championsgate 5* Resort, Kissimmee, Florida. Accommodation is on a self-catering basis. The Townhouse includes: 4 bedrooms, full kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances, laundry with washer and dryer, access to resort clubhouse with pool, tiki bar, hot tub, games room & movie theatre, flat screen HDTV in every bedroom and free WiFi.

-The prize includes 4 economy return flights from London Gatwick, Belfast, Manchester or Glasgow to Orlando International Airport with Virgin Atlantic.

-23 Kgs of checked luggage per person is included.

-Car hire is valid for the full duration of your trip with Dollar Car Hire. Car Hire includes pick up and drop off at Orlando Airport: Unlimited mileage, Minimum age 18 under 25 surcharge to be paid locally.

-The prize also includes 4 admission tickets to the Kennedy Space Center, FL 32899 and the ‘Lunch with an Astronaut’ experience. Reservations are required, and seating is limited. This experience will be shared with additional members of the public.

-Included is 4 tickets for 1-hour airboat tours and gator park admission at Wild Florida Airboats and Gator Park, 3301 Lake Cypress Rd, Kenansville, FL 34739. Airboat tickets valid to redeem Monday – Saturday. The airboat tour may be shared with other passengers. Blackout dates and times may apply at time of booking.

-The winners must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visas. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

-If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with fewer than the allotted number of Guests or no Guest, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and each participating Guest and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation.

-All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption.

-The Flights and accommodation are subject to availability at the time of booking and embargoes and blackout periods apply. If the date selected by the prize winner is unavailable due to airline embargo or blackout dates then a range of alternative dates will be offered.

-Blackout dates – 20th July 2019 – 20th August 2019.

-Booking must be made by the 31st December 2018 and travel must be completed by 31st December 2019.

-Virgin Atlantic airline terms and conditions apply.

-The costs of transfers, travel insurance, parking, meals, spending money and all and any other incidental travel expenses are not included in the prize.

-All prizes are non-transferable/ non-exchangeable, non-amendable and not redeemable for cash in whole or in part.

-Name changes, or destination changes are not permitted.

-Winner and guests must travel on the same flight and dates and carry valid passports. The prize must be used by the winner and guests travelling together.

-TravelPlanners disclaim liability for typographical errors and errors in distributions. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, TravelPlanners reserves the right to offer alternative prizes of equal or greater value.

-Entry into the competition implies acceptance of these terms and conditions.

-Health Documents: It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure they are in possession of any health documents that may be required for the country they are visiting. Failure to obtain such documents could result in the passenger being refused entry.

- Once travel and accommodation have been booked, the prize cannot be amended.

- Whilst we will do all we can to book your trip on your preferred dates, this is not always possible and we ask that you provide three options as soon as possible after the competition and at least four weeks’ notice to make a booking.

- More popular holiday periods for the destination get booked up quickly and there are no guarantees we will be able to offer your first choice.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.