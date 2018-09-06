WATCH! Celebrities Get Ready For Make Some Noise Day

6 September 2018, 17:01

We asked some familiar faces to make weird and wonderful noises to get ready for Make Some Noise Day on Friday 5th October. Here’s how they got on..

See if you can work out what noises people like Alan Titchmarsh, Alesha Dixon and Myleene Klass are making.

Find out all the ways you can get involved at makesomenoise.com.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Donate To Global's Make Some Noise

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari put Jacob Rees-Mogg on the spot

Nick Ferrari Challenges Jacob Rees-Mogg Over Retracted Sun Article That He Tweeted

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari wearing a spit hood

Nick Ferrari Wears Spit Hood During Fiery Interview With Met Police Commissioner

2 days ago

David Davis on LBC

Caller Tells David Davis: You Have No Idea What's Happening On The Ground

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari was left baffled by Nick Gibb's explanation

Hilarious Moment Education Minister Tries To Explain New GCSE Grades

14 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to a friend of Salih Khater

Exclusive: Friend Of Westminster Terror Suspect Salih Khater Speaks To LBC

21 days ago

A teary, angry James O'Brien discussing abuse at Ampleforth school

James O'Brien's Deeply Emotional Response To Child Abuse At His School

27 days ago