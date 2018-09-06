WATCH! Celebrities Get Ready For Make Some Noise Day

We asked some familiar faces to make weird and wonderful noises to get ready for Make Some Noise Day on Friday 5th October. Here’s how they got on..

See if you can work out what noises people like Alan Titchmarsh, Alesha Dixon and Myleene Klass are making.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

