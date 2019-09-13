WATCH: What’s Making Our Presenters Nervous For Make Some Noise Day...?

Make Some Noise Day is back on Friday 11th October.

It’s that time of the year when presenters from across the Global family take on crazy challenges and get involved in fabulous fundraising for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Last year, we held a series of brilliant live shows, featuring Steve Allen and James O'Brien.

And this year, it's going to be even bigger. We've got better live shows, plus a huge treat for fans of Steve Allen.

But who’s really calling the shots on Make Some Noise Day?

Nick Ferrari finds out a Make Some Noise challenge... Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Find out how you can get involved and challenge yourself to raise money for Make Some Noise.

Global’s Make Some Noise

For small charities that change young lives.

Since 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has helped to improve the lives of more than 73,000 children and young people and thousands more families, by supporting 224 small charities across the country.

Find out where your money goes