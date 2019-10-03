Ways To Donate To Global's Make Some Noise

LBC needs your help to raise as much money as possible for our charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

Make Some Noise funds projects up and down the country, that are changing the lives of children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

The small charities that Make Some Noise funds are often the only place for families to turn to when their lives suddenly change. Make Some Noise is there to give them a voice and with your help, we’re raising as much money as possible for their life-changing work.

Every donation makes a difference.

DONATE ONLINE NOW

Giving £10 can pay for a child with a life-limiting condition and their sibling to spend time away from the family home together to make special memories.

For one young carer, £20 means they can take time away from their caring responsibilities, to spend time at an outdoor centre with other young carers.

A donation of £30 can provide the first hour of bereavement support, helping a child to deal with the grief of losing their mummy or daddy.

Other ways to donate…

Donate by text
To donate £10 text LBC10 to 70766
To donate £20 text LBC20 to 70766
To donate £30 text LBC30 to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs at makesomenoise.com.

Been fundraising already? Pay in your money here.

Donate By Cheque

Cheques should be made payable to ‘Global’s Make Some Noise’ (we can’t accept cheques made out to LBC and posted to:
Global’s Make Some Noise, 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

And don’t forget to tune in to LBC on Friday 11th October to help us make some serious noise.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’re helping to change young lives – so thank you. Find out more here.

Get in touchIf you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com. Or call 0345 606 0990 during office hours.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).

