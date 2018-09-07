Win a brand new Fiat 500 POP

Fiat 500 POP. Picture: Fiat

LBC is giving you the chance to win a brand new 18-plate Fiat 500 POP in dark grey.

Get ahead of the style curve with a fashion forward Fiat 500 POP. This stylish and iconic car sports brand new 14” alloy wheels, running lights with LED technology and remote control central door locking.

The modern Fiat 500 POP also comes with Bluetooth and DAB digital radio, so you can tune into your favourite Global station whilst behind the wheel.

To be in with a chance of winning, text the word CAR to 84850.

The Fiat 500 POP's interior. Picture: Fiat

Entries close at 10pm on 7th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £5 unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found below with full T&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196

Full Terms And Conditions

Rules:

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647).

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart Network, Capital Network, Capital Xtra, Smooth Network, Classic FM, Gold, LBC and Radio X.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (CAR), Capital – 83958 (CAR), Capital Xtra – 61236 (CAR), Radio X – 83936 (CAR), Smooth – 65588 (CAR) Classic FM – 61812 (CAR), LBC – 84850 (CAR) Gold – 65588 (DRIVE) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16.00 on 6th September 2018 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 22.00 on 7th October 2018 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £5 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £5 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £5 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from between 9am – 12pm on Monday 8th October 2018. The winner may be required to talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. If the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast between 9am – 12pm on Monday 8thOctober 2018 (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 6 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £5 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. The prize consists of a brand new 18 plate Fiat 500 Pop, 1.2 69hp in tech house grey.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

-This prize consists of one 18 plate Fiat 500, 1.2 69hp Pop. 3 door, in tech house grey.

-The car is petrol, manual with 5 gears.

Standard features include:

14” Steel (alloy Wheels

Grey-Black-Light Grey Fabric /Ivory Ambience

Airbag: Driver's

Airbag: Driver's Knee

Airbag: Passenger

Airbags: Front Side

Airbags: Window

Automatic Door Locking

Door Mirror Cover: Black

Dualdrive Power Steering

ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) & MSR, ASR & Hillholder

Fix&Go Puncture Repair Kit

Front seats with memory

Grab handle

Heated Rear Window with Wash/Wiper

Height Adjustable Steering Wheel

LED Daytime Running Lights

Radio with Aux-in & USB

Rear Head Restraints

Remote Control Central Door Locking

Speed Limiter

Start&Stop

Steering Wheel with Audio Controls

PMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

Ventilation & heating

Additional features include: a leather steering wheel with audio controls, 5” touchscreen radio with bluetooth, USB, aux-in & DAB radio.

-The car must be collected from the closest Fiat branch or Fiat delivery centre to where the winner lives in the UK, where paperwork will be signed.

-The car may take up to 12 weeks from the prize closing date (7th October 2018) to be ready for collection.

-Depending on the home location of the winner, the winner will need to travel to take ownership of the vehicle. Travel expenses to collect the car are not included.

-Entrants must be aged 18 or over

-The winner is responsible for insuring the car and proof of insurance must be provided prior to collection of the car.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm collection/delivery dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

