LBC is giving you and a friend the chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Mexico.

Thanks to DialAFlight, you will fly from London Gatwick to Cancun.

On your arrival, you will be whisked away to begin your experience at the amazing 5 star Grand Velas Riviera Maya Resort, where you can wind down and start enjoying your luxury stay. You will spend 5-nights in a Zen Grand Suite with a private terrace, on a full board basis including all food and drink.

You can choose to dine at any of the resort’s 8 gourmet restaurants throughout your stay or take advantage of the 24 hour in-suite dining. Grand Velas Riviera Maya, is surrounded by powder white sands of Mexico’s Caribbean Coast, turquoise waters and lush Yucatan jungle. You won’t be short of things to do as the resort boasts 3 swimming pools, 2 fitness centres, a world-leading SE Spa, a private beach with 24 hour concierge and unlimited water sports.

Utter indulgence for beach dwellers and adventure-seekers alike, so text now to be in with a chance to win this amazing trip to Mexico.

To be in with a chance of winning, text the word MEXICO to 84850.

Entries close at midday on 5th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across all participating radio stations and regions which can be found below with full T&Cs and date restrictions.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196

Full Terms And Conditions

Rules:

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647).

2. The "Radio Stations" advertising the competition are Heart Network, Capital Network, Capital Xtra, Classic FM, Gold, LBC, Smooth and Radio X.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (MEXICO), Capital – 83958 (MEXICO), Capital Xtra – 61236 (MEXICO), Radio X – 83936 (MEXICO), Classic FM – 61812 (MEXICO), LBC – 84850 (MEXICO) Gold – 65588 (MEXICO) Smooth 65588 (HOLIDAY) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16.00 on Friday 24th August 2018 (the “Opening Time”) and close at midday on Friday 5th October 2018 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the

number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. The prize consists of 2 economy return flights from London Gatwick to Cancun Airport and a 5-night all-inclusive stay at Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Mexico for 2 people.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- This prize includes an all-inclusive 5-night holiday at the 5* Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Mexico for two people with return economy flights from London Gatwick to Cancun.

- Accommodation is on a Luxury All Inclusive Plan in a Zen Grand Suite which includes:

Meals & beverages, fine gourmet restaurants, 24 hour in suite dining service, 24 hours personal concierge, pool and beach concierge, breakfast, lunch and dinner served à la carte or buffet at Bistro, Azul and Chaká restaurants, dinner à la carte at Lucca, Frida, Piaf, Sen Lin and Cocina de Autor and premium domestic and imported spirits at all bars and throughout the resort.

- Also included:

WiFi, fitness centres, Kids’ Clubs, Teens’ Club, recreational activities programs for all ages, and non-motorized water sports (kayaks and boogie boards). Taxes and gratuities.

- Check in is 3pm / Check out is midday.

- Return transfers from Cancun Airport to the resort are also included.

-This trip must be taken by December 2019.

- Stay at Grand Velas Riviera Maya is subject to availability and blackout dates apply as listed below.

- Flights provided are from London Gatwick to Cancun, return economy class with British Airways, World Traveller basis.

- Flights are subject to availability and excludes peak travel dates including UK school holidays, included in blackout dates below:

February 2nd to April 30th, July 15th to September 2nd, 19th October to 27th October, November 20th to 26th, and December 19th to January 7th.

- British Airways World Traveller standard terms and conditions and travel restrictions apply.

- Baggage allowance up to 23kg is included per passenger.

- DialAFlight standard booking terms and conditions apply.

- Domestic transfers, including any flights or travel to London,

additional travel expenses or personal expenses are not included.

- Any other charges applied by the airline for supplementary services – e.g. prebooking seats, excess baggage etc should be covered by the winner.

- Spending money is not included.

- Prize must be booked at least 60 days prior to departure, in case of any cancellation must be done 7 days before the arrival, any unused portion of the package is non-refundable, original certificate must be presented at check in with a valid photo ID,

- Not included in the prize:

spa & beauty salon, long distance phone calls, baby-sitting service, boutique, laundry & dry cleaning, medical services, tours & transportation, car rental, special liquors & wines, business centre or travel agency.

- The winners must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visas. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

- Wheelchair access may be limited.

- All prize elements must be redeemed at the same time.

- Whilst we will do all we can to book your trip on your preferred dates, this is not always possible, and we ask that you provide three options as soon as possible after the competition and at least four weeks’ notice to make a booking.

- More popular holiday periods for the destination get booked up quickly and there are no guarantees we will be able to offer your first choice.

- The winners must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visas. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.