Tom Swarbrick 7am - 10am
Caller Naji ‘can no longer trust the BBC’ after Gaza documentary
15 July 2025, 07:27
Caller Naji ‘can no longer trust the BBC’ after Gaza documentary
"I just cannot accept this idea that the film was purporting to show the experiences of children afflicted by war in Gaza."
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Caller Naji agrees with Henry Riley that it was a 'positive' idea to highlight what is happening in Gaza, but 'cannot accept' that the son of a Hamas official narrated the documentary.