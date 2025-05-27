Liverpool parade: LBC callers share eyewitness accounts

27 May 2025, 06:52 | Updated: 27 May 2025, 09:23

"I said to my partner, 'someone's going to get killed'."

Henry Riley hears from callers Stephen and Kit, who both attended the parade.

A man has been detained after a car ploughed into jubilant Liverpool supporters during the Premier League champions trophy parade.

Thousands of fans had packed the city's streets to celebrate their team being crowned Premier League champions. Spectators draped in red lined the roads to watch the team drive around a 10-mile route on an open top bus with the trophy.

But the party atmosphere turned sour 10 minutes after the bus left the Walter Street area, as a car was seen driving down the busy main road and ramming into supporters.

Police later arrested a 53-year-old white British man from Merseyside in connection with the incident.

