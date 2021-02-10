How to listen to LBC

You can listen to LBC across multiple platforms. Picture: LBC

You can listen to LBC in many different ways - here is how.

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

You can listen to LBC Online. Picture: LBC

On the LBC website click the white "Listen" button on the top left of every page on LBC.co.uk to be taken to Global Player. You can also listen to LBC News by clicking on the top right "Listen" button.

Global Player is a free and easy listening service and you can also listen back to the last seven days of shows from your favourite presenters.

There’s also much more on Global Player, including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, Smooth and Classic FM.

You can listen to LBC across multiple platforms. Picture: LBC

Download and install Global Player, swipe to LBC and listen to the agenda-setting debates no matter where you are.

You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

Download Global Player from the App Store (Android)

Download Global Player from the Google Play (Apple)



Want to know how Global Player uses your data? Click here for our data guide, or view Global’s full privacy policy here.

You can listen to LBC on Alexa. Picture: LBC

Just say "Alexa, Play LBC" to listen live via the LBC Alexa skill.

Use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest LBC station.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill - just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & enjoy!

Find out more about Global Player on Alexa

You can listen to LBC on Google Home and Assistant. Picture: LBC

Google Assistant can play LBC - just say:

"OK Google, play LBC UK"

You can listen to LBC on Apple HomePod and Siri. Picture: LBC

Just say "Hey Siri, Play LBC".

You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play LBC via the Global Player App or Apple Music.

You can listen to LBC on Sonos. Picture: LBC

You can now listen to LBC on your Sonos smart speaker.

Add "Global Player" as a source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio from your favourite LBC presenters.

Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

You can listen to LBC through your TV. Picture: LBC

You can listen to LBC via your TV by the following channels:

- Sky Digital channel 0124

- Virgin TV channel 919

- Freesat channel 734

You can also tune in to LBC using the Global Player app on your Apple TV.

You can listen to LBC on FM and DAB. Picture: LBC

To listen to LBC on your DAB radio simply select "LBC". You can also find the frequency to listen to us on FM here:

LBC: 97.3 FM

For LBC News, 1152 AM