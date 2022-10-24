'Sweeney Talks' a new podcast talking to people who've done serious stuff and got into trouble

24 October 2022, 12:36

The new podcast is available on Global Player
The new podcast is available on Global Player. Picture: LBC
'Sweeney Talks' is a new podcast from Global where veteran journalist John Sweeney talks to people with real-world experience and find out what it feels like to be in trouble and how to survive it.

John is an old-school reporter, up for the right kind of trouble. He’s taken on Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and the Church of Scientology.

Now, he gets to interview people like him. People who have done serious stuff and got into trouble. Big trouble.

Sweeney is an investigative journalist and writer who has worked for The Observer newspaper and the BBC’s Panorama and Newsnight series.

Listen and subscribe to Sweeney Talks on Global Player

He has been toe-to-toe with The Church of Scientology, doorstepped Vladimir Putin, escaped Zimbabwe in the boot of a car, covered wars and revolutions in more than 60 countries and most recently spent several months in Kyiv reporting on the conflict in Ukraine.

His first podcast for LBC, Hunting Ghislaine, hit number one on the Apple UK podcast charts and has amassed more than 6 million listeners.

Following the success of Hunting Ghislaine, John is launching a brand-new podcast for Global called Sweeney Talks.

Each episode, he gets to interview people who have done some serious stuff with their lives and got into trouble for it. Big trouble. From ex-spies and sports stars, to retired police officers and politicians, John will ask the questions that others are afraid to ask, to find out what it feels like to be in trouble and how to survive it.

The Sweeney Talks podcast is supported by the LBC brand.

