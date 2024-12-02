The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK announces new 2025 tour dates

2 December 2024, 10:00 | Updated: 2 December 2024, 11:05

The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK
The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK. Picture: The News Agents

Emily, Jon and Lewis are bringing The News Agents Live On Stage with HSBC UK to Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh in 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following the success of The News Agents’ first live show at the Royal Albert Hall, Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall will be hitting the road in early 2025 for a series of exclusive live performances in Birmingham, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK will offer listeners a unique chance to experience the hosts’ takes on the biggest stories in news and current affairs in front a live audience.

“We’ve been blown away by the response to our first live show at the Royal Albert Hall," Emily says. "We can’t wait to hit the road in 2025.”

The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK tour dates include:

  • Birmingham Symphony Hall – Monday 17 February 2025
  • Manchester Bridgewater Hall – Monday 24 February 2025
  • Edinburgh Usher Hall – Tuesday 11 March 2025
The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK tour dates
The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK tour dates. Picture: The News Agents

Tickets for The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK will be available on general sale from 10am tomorrow (Tuesday 3 December) right here.

