Ali Miraj can't believe caller Dinesh's story of racism in the NHS

Ali Miraj can't believe caller Dinesh's story of racism in the NHS

By LBC

“The consultant said, ‘you should go back to India’.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Dinesh tells Ali Miraj about a 'disgraceful' comment made by a consultant, who he believes to be also of South Asian descent.