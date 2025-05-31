Attorney General should 'quit' following Nazi comparison, says caller Robert

31 May 2025, 13:57

Caller Robert calls for the attorney general to be fired for his comparison of the UK to Nazi Germany

LBC

By LBC

Caller Robert urges Attorney General Lord Hermer to resign after he likened calls to quit the ECHR to Nazism.

Ali Miraj talks to caller Robert, who thinks Attorney General, Richard Hermer, should resign after his comments about the early days of Nazi Germany.

Hermer made the comments in a speech on Thursday, likening pulling out of the European convention of human rights (ECHR) to the rise of Nazism in 1930s Germany.

Caller Robert is appalled by the attorney general’s comments referring to ‘one of the worst periods in human history’.

He continues to tell Ali Miraj that this comparison is ’so dangerous’ and yet another ’nutty ideology’ from Keir Starmer’s government.

