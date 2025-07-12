Caller Amanda accuses Ali Miraj of having a 'naive attitude' towards council workers

By LBC

Council workers are 'working like dogs', says caller Amanda, as she defends them having a four day work week.

As civil servants call for permission to work a four-day week, caller Amanda tells Ali Miraj that council workers should be afforded that privilege because they are 'working like dogs'.

Amanda tells Ali that he has a 'naive attitude' towards people that work for councils, sharing that they have been told to, 'F*** off and die' by members of the public.