Caller Amanda accuses Ali Miraj of having a 'naive attitude' towards council workers

12 July 2025, 14:47

Caller Amanda accuses Ali Miraj of having a 'naive attitude' towards council workers

LBC

By LBC

Council workers are 'working like dogs', says caller Amanda, as she defends them having a four day work week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As civil servants call for permission to work a four-day week, caller Amanda tells Ali Miraj that council workers should be afforded that privilege because they are 'working like dogs'.

Amanda tells Ali that he has a 'naive attitude' towards people that work for councils, sharing that they have been told to, 'F*** off and die' by members of the public.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Julian Cash (left) and Lloyd Glasspool with their trophies following victory against Rinky Hijikata and David Pel.

British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool clinch historic Wimbledon men’s doubles title

People take part in a protest in Parliament Square, London, to call for de-proscription of Palestine Action.

Police arrest 41 protestors in Parliament Square after demonstration in support of Palestine Action
76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Jennifer Aniston goes public with hypnotist and 'wellness pioneer' boyfriend Jim Curtis

Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca will not change his preparations to face ‘best in the world’ PSG

"You're disgusting!" Caller Lyn outraged by suggestion her pension be cut

"You're disgusting!" Caller Lyn outraged by suggestion her pension be cut

The source of the Erith scrapyard blaze has not yet been confirmed

150 firefighters rush to southeast London as massive blaze rips through three-storey warehouse
Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Unite boss accuses Angela Rayner of 'gameplaying' over membership row as she says workers are 'abandoning Labour'
Lord Ara Darzi (left) and Professor Sir Stephen Powis (right) have said the BMA's strike will damage public trust in doctors

Leading doctors join call for BMA strike climbdown

The Princess of Wales as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final on day thirteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Saturday July 12, 2025.

Princess of Wales beams as she arrives at Wimbledon for women’s singles final

'We're blaming graduates for the migration crisis?'

Adam calls it 'absurd' to blame graduates for rising migration

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Caller Susan has a heartwarming conversation with James O’Brien about mental health

Caller Susan has a heartwarming conversation with James O’Brien about mental health

1 day ago

Resident doctor changes James O'Brien's mind on further strike action

Resident doctor changes James O'Brien's mind on further strike action

3 days ago

Ran, who owns a small business, has a dire warning for Rachel Reeves

Ran, who owns a small business, has a dire warning for Rachel Reeves

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile