Caller Leah's unconventional way of solving the NHS crisis

Caller Leah's unconventional way of solving the NHS crisis

By Grace Parsons

Caller Leah has an unconventional way of solving the NHS crisis, as more money is injected into the NHS.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Leah, in Malton, tells LBC's Ali Miraj that the majority of the NHS's budget is connected to the 'unfit, unhealthy, and overweight' citizens who are using the health service.

She argues that instead of spending money on 'cures', it should be spent on 'prevention' and 'educating people'.

Leah goes on to suggest a 'national competition for losing weight', which she argues would work by 'pitting towns against each other' in order to see who could become the healthiest.

This conversation comes as the NHS is set to receive a £30bn boost in the government's spending review next week, but it may come at the expense of many other vital public services.